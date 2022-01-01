Sign Up for ACLS PALS and BLS Online Certification Courses

ACLS PALS and BLS certification online courses can be completed in 60 minutes or less! Through our automated teaching, testing, and certificate delivery system obtaining your provider card is as simple as one–two-three. Just click the course or courses above to get started.

At United Medical Education Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) certification, Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certification and Basic Life Support (BLS) certification courses can be completed the same day as registration. As soon as you complete the course you will receive your instant digital provider card. The ACLS certification online provider card uses the same image template as our hardcopy mail-out cards. Finally, there is no more waiting by the mailbox to prove to your employer or school of your successful course completion.

Also, your hard copy provider card will be mailed to your home or office shortly after test completion. Our provider cards are accepted both nationally and internationally. This is because they have been credited and approved for continuing education hours.

Free Training Materials and Unlimited Exam Retakes

Free study manuals are provided for each certification course. The study manuals can be read online or printed for your convenience. After studying our course manuals you can take your final exam entirely online. The exam is graded automatically so there is no waiting to receive your test results. In addition we allow unlimited exam retakes for all courses at no additional cost. Also, there is no record kept of failed exams so there is no reason to ever worry about failing the final exam.

ACLS Certification

ACLS certification can be completed in under 60 minutes. It is just one of the courses we offer here at United Medical Education. We have developed a series of easy to understand training materials that guide you through the certification process. No skills check is required to receive your certification. ACLS certification can be completed entirely online as quickly as you desire, allowing you to set your own pace for course completion. Don’t spend your weekend in a crowded classroom. Sign up for the online ACLS certification course today.

PALS Certification

PALS certification can be completed in under 60 minutes. It gives providers access to life saving interventional techniques that can be used for children of all ages. The course will lead you through our free training materials in preparation for successful course completion. There is no skills check required for certification. The PALS certification online course has been created for fast completion regardless of your prior medical experience.

BLS Certification

BLS certification can be completed in under 60 minutes. It provides a foundation of techniques when faced with life-threatening events as a healthcare provider. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is just one portion of the BLS course here at United Medical Education. As with the other online courses, there is no skills check required for BLS course completion.

Earn Your BLS Certification When You Certify in ACLS or PALS

For those looking to complete their certifications even faster, now you can earn your ACLS and BLS or PALS and BLS by taking only one exam. If you purchase both the ACLS and BLS courses you only need to take the ACLS exam to receive both your ACLS and BLS provider cards and certificates. If you purchase both the PALS and BLS courses you only need to take the PALS exam to receive both the PALS and BLS provider cards and certificates. This modification in our program not only saves you hours but possibly days in a classroom. After purchasing your courses you can choose to take them at any time. Your courses will never expire.